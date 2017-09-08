Travelers are left stranded as remaining flights depart Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Some travelers have been left stranded at the airport as the remaining flights out of Miami International Airport depart ahead of Irma.

“No luggage, no food, my daughter’s medication,” said distressed traveler Andrea Dawson.

Dawson and her family hoped to dodge Irma but ended up stuck at MIA after evacuating the Keys.

The family of seven arrived to the airport to find out that their flight home to Jamaica was cancelled after they checked in.

“Now I’m being told that my luggage is in Jamaica on the same flight that I was supposed to be on,” said Dawson. “The same flight is in Jamaica with my luggage, no passengers.”

Inside their luggage was everything the family had bought to ride out the storm.

“I have stuff that I bought for the storm, and I shipped everything, everything. I don’t have clothes to wear. My son is standing out there with nothing to wear. We’re now deciding where to head,” said Dawson.

The Dawsons weren’t the only ones who ran into trouble. The airport reported that more than 600 flights were cancelled, Friday.

The last American Airlines flight took off at 6 p.m.

“Because you’re trying to get out. You’re trying to get out, and nothing’s working, and finally a miracle happens, and this, to me, is a miracle,” said Sylvle Neufeld who secured a flight to Texas. “We’d been trying for over a week, and we couldn’t get any flights to anywhere. We don’t care where we’re going.”

The Dawsons hope to find a miracle of their own.

“Even if I’m in a shelter. If I’m going to go to a shelter right now, I need my clothes,” said Dawson.

The family said they will try to stay with some friends in Fort Lauderdale.

One family was lucky enough to find tickets to Washington D.C. but decided to turn around once they were told their dog would have to stay behind.

“We’re going back home,” said Coral Gables resident Marcos Buelvas, “Whole family said, ‘Nope, dog doesn’t go, we don’t go.'”

Buelvas said it was not an easy decision to stay behind with their dog Biscuit.

“Well, I didn’t make it, my wife did. She just said, ‘Look, he can’t go.”’ he said, “and I said, ‘You guys should go and I’ll stay with the dog,’ and she said, ‘No, no. We’ll all stay.'”

The final flight out of MIA will take off at 9:30 p.m., Friday evening.

MIA has said that the airport is not a shelter, and stranded passengers with nowhere to go will be transported to county shelters.

