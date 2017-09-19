Transformer catches fire in Tamarac, causes more outages

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Some Broward residents have lost power after a transformer caught fire in Tamarac, Tuesday evening.

A viewer-submitted video shows sparks flying over the transformer at around 9:45 p.m.

Tamarac officials said that the fire was out by the time crews arrived.

FPL crews are currently working to restore power to those affected by the incident.

