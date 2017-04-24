Trailer full of toys for children with cancer stolen

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer filled with toys for children with cancer was stolen, Monday morning, from a North Miami home.

According to the victim, Silvia Vanni, thieves stole the trailer of toys sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. The trailer is described as a black Freedom Trailer.

Vanni said the organization used the trailer to collect toys for cancer children at a nearby hospital.

If you have any information on this stolen trailer, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

