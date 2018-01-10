Traffic lights out in NW Miami-Dade after truck hits power lines

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic lights are out in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 119th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade after a truck got tangled in power lines, Wednesday.

According to police, a tree-cutting truck hit the power lines first and then a tractor trailer got tangled in them, just before 4 p.m.

No injures were reported as a result of this incident.

Police are currently directing traffic in the area.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

