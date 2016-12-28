Traffic backed up on 836 after boat falls off trailer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat fell from a trailer onto the westbound lanes of State Road 836, causing heavy delays.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a boat detached from a vehicle traveling on SR-836, Wednesday, at around 3:15 p.m.

836 traffic snarled due to boat detaching from trailer; use I-195/SR 112 as alternates https://t.co/7rAJ8JRBfn pic.twitter.com/cHqZUz4WKx — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 28, 2016

The boat is currently blocking part of the westbound lanes, near Northwest 12th Street in Miami, causing traffic delays.

No injuries were reported.

FHP cruisers and crews are on the scene.

