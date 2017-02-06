Trader Joe’s to open store in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another Trader Joe’s is coming to Miami-Dade County.

The quirky grocery chain announced that they signed a lease for a new location in South Beach. The store is expected to open in the second half of 2018 in new development at West Avenue and 17th Street.

The upcoming SoBe spot will be the grocery store’s second location in Miami-Dade. Its first foray into the 305 came in 2013 with its Pinecrest location.

Trader Joe’s currently has three locations in Broward, as well as four stores in the Palm Beach County area.

