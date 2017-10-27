Tractor trailer rolls over, spills diesel fuel onto Palmetto

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer rolled over along the Palmetto Expressway, Friday, spilling diesel fuel onto the highway.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the 18-wheeler rolled over onto its side, spilling diesel fuel along the westbound lanes of SR-826 at the entrance ramp at Northwest 167th Street. However, nobody was injured.

Officials have shut down the State Road 826 on-ramp going westbound to Florida’s Turnpike. The northbound on-ramp heading east to west in the area has also been shut down.

Fire rescue crews remain on the scene as the clean-up process begins.

