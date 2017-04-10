Tractor trailer rollover closes SR 826 northbound ramp

MEDLEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A tractor trailer rollover crash has forced officials to close the State Road 826 northbound ramp.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene, at around 4 p.m., Monday, shortly after the tractor trailer rolled over on the ramp from Northwest 74th Street to the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

If you’re trying to get on the Palmetto Expressway, you are advised to take Okeechobee Road or 58th Street.

No one was injured in this case.

