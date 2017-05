OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light is currently working to repair a downed power line in Opa-locka.

Officials responded to the scene at an industrial warehouse, near 24th Court and Northwest 149th Street, where the power line was knocked down by a tractor trailer.

No injuries were reported.

FPL said about 800 customers were affected by the outage.

