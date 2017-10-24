Tractor trailer jackknifed along SR-826; no injuries reported

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer jackknifed on the Palmetto Expressway, Tuesday, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to the scene along State Road 826 northbound at Northwest 58th Street.

FHP officials confirm nobody was injured.

The center lane in the area remains blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

