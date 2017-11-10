Tractor-trailer hits child in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a tractor-trailer truck in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue, at around 4 p.m.

According to MDFR, the child was transported by ground to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The child’s age is currently unknown.

The truck driver stayed on the scene.

