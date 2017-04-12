Tractor trailer found dangling off Boca Raton highway

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer was found dangling off Interstate 95, Wednesday morning, in Boca Raton.

According to WPTV, the tractor trailer was seen dangling off of the southbound Interstate 95 overpass near Congress Avenue. Fire rescue crews and police arrived to the scene just after 6 a.m.

Officials have yet to determine how the tractor trailer nearly drove off the overpass, where the truck currently remains.

Three right lanes remain closed in the area as the investigation continues and officials begin to pull the truck back from the ledge.

