PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A truck fire shut down the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County, Friday morning.

Officials said an 18-wheeler hauling hay through the county burst into flames near the Beeline Highway.

The driver safely escaped, and fire crews put out the blaze.

There is no word as to what sparked the fire.

