PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is giving back to members of the armed forces and their loved ones this holiday season.

Toys for Tots invited 80 military families out to the Fort Lauderdale Country Club in Plantation for an evening of fun.

Thanks to a number of toys donated by club members, every child there received a special gift.

The festivities were Toys for Tots’ way of saying thank you to those who selflessly serve the U.S.

“Anytime people that have … a chance to do something different than our everyday lives, it’s a pretty awesome feeling,” said attendee Ricky Pena.

The holiday dinner also served as a toy drive. Organizers are hoping to collect more than 300 toys to distribute to children throughout the community for Christmas.

