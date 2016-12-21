Toys for Tots delivers toys to children in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Toys for Tots brought some cheer to South Florida kids via special delivery.

A group of volunteers from the program passed out gifts to children whose fathers are behind bars at the Everglades Correction Facility.

The kids had a chance to spend time with their dads while enjoying their new toys. They also sang Christmas carols, played some games and talked to Santa.

The fathers said they’re very thankful to share this time with their kids, right before Christmas. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this close to them, as I was on the street, honestly,” said father Chris Montoya.

“I love my baby to death,” said father Emmanuel Eason. “Even though I can’t be with her everyday, it’s a blessing to see her on the weekends and on times like these.”

Toys for Tots is run by the United States Marines Corps and collects toys to distribute to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them holiday presents.

