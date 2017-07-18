Toy Story Land to open at Walt Disney World next summer

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The long-awaited Toy Story expansion of Disney’s Hollywood Studios is just a year away, the theme park announced.

Disney says guests will be “shrunk to the size of a toy” to explore Andy’s backyard with the movie trilogy’s characters, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The land inspired by the Pixar movies will also feature two new attractions. The Slinky Dog Dash is described as a family-friendly rollercoaster, while Alien Swirling Saucers will feature aliens trying to capture riders’ vehicles with “The Claw.”

The highly-anticipated Toy Story Land is just one of several new projects under construction at the Orlando theme park. Star Wars Land is currently being built, and is expected to open in 2019.

