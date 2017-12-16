HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A toy drive held in Homestead, Saturday, aimed to brighten the holidays for migrant children.

Members of SoMi Fitness teamed up with the social services organization “enFamilia” for their eighth annual toy drive at Waterstone Charter School. They were able to give toys and food to almost 200 children.

We want to thank each and everyone that donated, participated, came out today to join in the 8th… https://t.co/4D1RGN3OOp — SoMi Fitness (@somifitness) December 16, 2017

“We wanted to make an impact for the migrant children,” said SoMi Fitness trainer Unni Greene. “It was a big, bad year with the hurricane and everything, and we decided to benefit as many kids as we could.”

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was on hand to help the families.

