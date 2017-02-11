Tow truck stolen from Plantation parking lot

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a tow truck is reeling, one day after, he said, a thief was caught on camera stealing his vehicle near his Plantation home.

According to Tee Lawrence, the footage captures someone driving his truck away from the parking lot behind his house, located near Northwest 39th Avenue and Third Street, Saturday, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The victim said that truck meant everything to him. “It’s a hardship, because I use the truck to work and feed my family,” he said. “I’ve been driving that truck for years. It’s just unbelievable.”

The stolen vehicle is a 2005 black Ford F-450 with an Interstate Towing logo on its side.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

