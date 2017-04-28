Tow truck driver killed after car pins him to ground

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver was killed after a car slipped and pinned him to the ground in Plantation, Friday.

According to police, the tow truck operator was either picking up, dropping off or adjusting a vehicle, near the Westfield Broward Mall on West Broward Blvd, when the vehicle slipped and pinned him to the ground.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

