Tourist robbed, shot in Turks and Caicos airlifted to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tourist visiting the tropics was airlifted to a South Florida hospital with gunshot wounds he received during an armed robbery.

The Alabama victim, Kevin Newman, and his family were in the Turks and Caicos when he was robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours, last Friday.

“We don’t understand why this happened,” said Newman’s friend, Angela Dixon.

Newman was flown to a Fort Lauderdale hospital in critical condition and was admitted to the ICU.

Family confirmed that Newman had to get his kidney taken out and that a bullet grazed his liver.

They said he has since made progress. Newman’s wife posted an update on Facebook that stated her husband was taken off a ventilator and was conscious.

He continues to recover in South Florida while his family is back home, praying for the best.

“Even though he’s my uncle, he’s basically like my second dad,” said Newman’s nephew, Michael McEachern. “I got to tell him how I really feel about him because I never got the chance too.”

The Ministry of Tourism in Turks and Caicos said they take these types of crimes seriously, and police are doing what they can to catch the gunman.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.