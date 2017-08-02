Torrential rain floods various businesses on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After days of heavy rainfall, Miami Beach business owners and residents are left doing major damage control.

“We pretty busy out here man. Right now, I got about 15,” said one of many tow truck drivers on Miami Beach working overtime.

Many drivers were left stranded all over South Beach as the rounds of rain moved in, Tuesday.

One man’s truck stalled out due to flooding on the corner of Lennox Avenue and 14th Street. “Car just shut off going through this puddle,” said Julian Allison. “I don’t know, I’m just stuck here. I don’t really know what to do.”

Neighbors came together to help out fellow neighbors. “That’s what we’re out here for, just helping everyone out,” said one woman. “It’s what Miami Beach does.”

7News cameras captured several people waiting for a tow and hopping out of their vehicles. A group of guys on Fifth Street and Alton Road were spotted pushing their car to dry land.

Others, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street, could be seen trying to escape the rush of water by driving onto the median.

Along Purdy Avenue, Sardinia’s restaurant now has an unwelcome waterfront view — water on the inside and the outside of the South Beach hotspot.

Also on Purdy, the 1821 Beauty Salon was left a soggy wet mess and forced to close early, Tuesday. The owner is now doing her best to dry out her business. “Before we knew it, we had floods all over our salon,” said Fefi Lopez, the salon’s owner. “It was like a river coming in from the back, from the floor, just running through the front.”

Another restaurant trying to keep the water at bay Tuesday, was Suviche, along the 1100 block of 16th Street. “We’ve been struggling with the water the whole day,” said Gustavo Rosa, Suviche General Manager. “I got sandbags out as you can see, and try to prevent the water from coming in.”

Yet another business that was not too happy with mother nature’s wet surprise was Sobe Liquors on South Beach. “It’s the first time in a long time that it’s been this bad,” said Gloria Velez.

Across Biscayne Bay and Mary Brickell Village, a man’s electric car got trapped inside an LA Fitness garage after a workout. “I got here like around 1 o’clock, went to the gym and did my one hour workout,” said Ernesto Seda. “When I came out, I couldn’t come out of the parking garage here, so I had to actually turn around on the sidewalk and go right back up.”

Tow truck drivers were hard at work, moving cars out of the affected areas until the early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.