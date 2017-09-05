Tolls suspended on Florida roadways starting Tuesday afternoon

(WSVN) - The state of Florida is suspending tolls on all roadways “until further notice,” the Miami Herald reports.

A spokesperson for Gov. Rick Scott said the governor ordered all tolls suspended for Florida roadways and toll systems starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“In preparation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Irma, I have directed the Florida Department of Transportation to suspend all tolls across the State of Florida to keep traffic flowing,” Gov. Scott said in a statement. “They will be suspended for the duration of the storm’s impacts to Florida. Ensuring the safety of Florida families and visitors is our top priority and suspending tolls statewide will help people quickly evacuate and make it easier for all Floridians to access important hurricane supplies to ensure they are fully prepared. FDOT has been in constant contact with local districts and stands ready to provide traffic assistance alongside the Florida Highway Patrol and their law enforcement partners. We are continuing to closely monitor the developments of Hurricane Irma and will continue to take aggressive action to keep our state safe.”

