Toddler dies after drowning in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler has died after he was rushed to the hospital following a drowning incident in Lauderhill.

Police responded to the home, located near Northwest 47th Place and 73rd Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Authorities believe the child’s family as well as children and workers were in the home at the time of the incident.

The 2-year-old boy was rushed to Coral Springs Medical Center, and officials said he was not breathing.

Police are not sure how long he was in the water before he was discovered by a family member.

