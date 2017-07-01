Toddler pulled unresponsive from North Miami pool, hospitalized

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a toddler to the hospital after, officials said, the child was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in North Miami, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, North Miami Police officers began administering CPR on the young victim before paramedics arrived at the home on Northeast 127th Street and Second Avenue.

Officials said the call about the near drowning came at around 12:30 p.m.

Area resident Jules Lubin lamented the unfortunate incident. “Those people are so sweet,” he said. “He’s a very caring father. Man, unbelievable.”

The near drowning comes one day after a 2-year-old drowned in a backyard pool along the 7300 block of Northwest 47th Place in Lauderhill.

Investigators said a family member pulled the child out of the water. An officer performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, but it was too late.

Police are urging families with young children to pay particular attention to pool areas during the summer months. “Those who have pools should understand they need to take safety precautions when it comes to the pools, such as fencing or even monitoring the children,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago, “locking the door behind them to make sure these children don’t leave the home on their own accidentally and fall into the pool thinking that they can swim.”

Police are expected to give an update on the condition of the toddler in the North Miami incident, Saturday evening.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.