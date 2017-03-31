Toddler hospitalized in Coral Springs near drowning

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 1-year-old girl to the hospital after, officials said, her 9-year-old sibling pulled her unresponsive from a swimming pool in Coral Springs, Friday evening.

Coral Springs Police and Fire crews responded to the scene of the near drowning along Northwest 109th Avenue and 55th Street. Officials identified the victim as Manaal Mohiuddin.

A Coral Springs Fire spokesperson said the toddler was taken to Broward Health Coral Springs in critical condition.

Officials are attempting to determine how the child ended up in the pool. Police continue to investigate.

