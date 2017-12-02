HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a toddler to the hospital after, police said, she was struck by a neighbor backing out of a driveway in Homestead, Saturday afternoon.

According to Homestead Police, the driver did not notice the child while maneuvering the vehicle and accidentally hit her along the 1700 block of Northeast Ninth Drive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the child to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in good condition. She sustained minor injuries to the lower extremities.

No charges have been filed.

