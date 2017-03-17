Toddler gets hospital check-up after dog attack in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-month-old who was attacked by her neighbor’s dog got a check-up at the hospital.

That little girl, Jaila Lamote, was attacked by her neighbor’s brindle terrier mix on Saturday.

The dog bit the little girl’s face and left her with major injuries to her upper lip and a swollen eye.

Her mother told 7News that she’s now recuperating and will not need surgery.

“I feel very lucky,” said the girl’s mother, Claudia Lamote. “I look at my daughter, and I thank God she is completely fine.”

The attack occurred near Northwest 21st Avenue and 26th Street in Miami.

Miami-Dade Animal Services pulled the dog from the home, and its owner has since put it down.

