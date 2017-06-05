Tipsters miss out on Crime Stoppers reward because they called 911 first

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Anyone who watches the news knows the deal about Crime Stoppers: those who call with tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

But two central Florida tipsters won’t be getting any money for their help in saving a kidnapped woman’s life, and it all comes down to who they called first.

To qualify for a reward, tipsters must call Crime Stoppers first, before 911. If they call police first, the money cannot be awarded.

Alisa Summers was kidnapped by her estranged husband in March outside a Tampa-area Walgreens, Fox 13 reports. An employee called 911 after spotting the mother of five being forced into an SUV by Trevor Summers as she screamed for help.

Two days later, another person called 911 after seeing that same SUV, leading to her rescue and her husband’s arrest.

Though a $3,000 reward was offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest, neither tipster got the money.

Summers says she credits those two people who called police with saving her life, and feels they should be rewarded for it.

“I felt that they deserved the reward because I wouldn’t be here today if neither of them hadn’t called 911,” Summers told Fox 13.

But Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay President and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Debbie Carter says that’s not how the system works.

“I understand the family wants to reward them and I think that’s great, but in order to be eligible for the reward it has to go through CrimeStoppers,” Carter said.

Summers doesn’t believe that is fair, and says the policy should be changed.

“I feel that those minutes could cost someone their life, those minutes of calling a tip into CrimeStoppers as opposed to just calling 911,” Summers said.

Fox 13 reached out to the two tipsters who called 911 in Summers’ case. Both told the station they wanted to remain anonymous, and say they are just glad she was rescued.

