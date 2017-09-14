Tips for staying cool without power

(WSVN) - With “feels like” temperatures hovering around 100 degrees since Hurricane Irma passed, staying cool has become a big concern for people still without power.

But there are ways to cool down and keep yourself safe.

If you haven’t done it already, the first step is to remove your shutters to allow a breeze to come through your home.

Then focus on finding the cool spots in your house.

“If there’s rooms in your home that you find are warmer, close the door,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Timothy Heiser. “You’re not gonna go in there anyway.”

Heiser says to remember that heat rises.

“If you have a two-story house, the last place you want to be is on the second story,” said Heiser. “Even if you have a single-story home, heat still rises.”

So put your mattress on the floor, so you can be as low to the ground as possible, and if you have tile, put your mattress there. It’s cooler than carpet.

Heiser also says to close your blinds.

“You want to close the blinds in your home because you don’t want to let the sunlight in that’s going to heat the house,” he said.

Next, focus on ways to keep yourself cool.

Stay hydrated with cold drinks. If you feel overheated, take a cool shower. Wear loose clothing made of natural fibers like cotton or linen.

And one of the best ways to keep cool…

“You can get a spray bottle, fill it with water. If you can throw some ice in there, that would be even better, but just mist yourself,” said Heiser.

Heiser says to check on your neighbors if you can. You just might be able to help them stay cool and avoid any heat-related tragedies.

“Go two houses down on the left side of your house, two houses down on the right side of your house, knock on doors, see if those people are OK,” said Heiser.

Don’t forget about your pets. They can overheat quickly, too. Make sure they have a cool place to sleep and plenty of water.

