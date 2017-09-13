Tim Tebow visits WWII veteran at special needs shelter after Irma

(WSVN) - Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are still without power, which means many residents are still at shelters.

Fox News reports that native Floridian Tim Tebow visited a special needs shelter in his home state, spending time with a World War II veteran and his family.

Totally uplifted by this #ww2 veteran, who's spirit and talents encouraged his fellow visitors at this Special Needs Shelter! #irma pic.twitter.com/2q1nH7EHz0 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 11, 2017

Tebow posted a video to Twitter of his encounter, which showed the veteran entertaining his famous guest with his harmonica.

The former University of Florida quarterback later shared a message of comfort to Floridians across the state.

