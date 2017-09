BIG PINE KEY, Fla (WSVN) — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, former Florida Gator great Tim Tebow and North Carolina Baptist Disaster volunteers will be serving lunch Thursday, Sept 20th as part of Hurricane Irma relief.

Lunch will be served to the public at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, 30801 Avenue A, on Big Pine Key at 11:15 a.m.

