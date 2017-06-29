Tiffany & Co. shows off trophies for MLB All-Star Week

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Tiffany & Co. has out on display trophies it has creates in honor of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week.

Tiffany & Co. in Bal Harbour is inviting the public to head to the store for a look at the iconic awards it creates, including the Home Run Derby Trophy.

The trophies will be on display through July 5.

The players will take the field at Marlins Park for the All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 11.

You can watch it right here on 7 and the pre-game show begins at 7 p.m.

