Lockdown lifted for three Miami Gardens schools after reports of gunfire

Three schools in the Miami Gardens area were briefly put on lockdown after reports of gunfire in the area.

Police were investigating a possible shooting at a fast food restaurant in the area of NW 183 Street and 33 Ave. There are no reports of injuries.

According to Miami-Dade Public Schools, the following schools were locked down during the investigation:

Barbara Hawkins Elementary – 19010 NW 37th Ave

Carol City Middle – 3737 NW 188th St

Carol City High – 3301 Miami Gardens Dr

The Miami Herald reported that the school board’s meeting was interrupted with news of gunfire in the same area where three teens were shot and injured last Friday.

