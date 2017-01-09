Three Kings Day Parade held in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Families lined the streets of Little Havana, Sunday, for the annual Three Kings Day Parade.

The local celebration of the holiday moved along Southwest Eighth Street to 17th Avenue. The Miami-Dade Police Department led the festivities, where a marching band and a couple of camels also made an appearance.

The parade honors the hispanic tradition when three wise men gave gifts to Jesus.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.