Threatening message found at Gateway K-8 causes concern

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents are concerned after a student at a South Florida school discovered a threatening message in a restroom.

The message, which read, “Gateway gonna get shot up on October 13, 2017. It’s going to be a tragedy,” was written on a bathroom wall at Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center in Homestead.

School administrators found and removed the message, Oct. 4.

Police identified the student responsible and determined he posed no threat. The student was disciplined.

One woman said her 13-year-old son showed her a photo of the message that he had taken before it was removed.

“I called the following day, and I asked about the incident. I was given the run-around, put on hold a few times. I waited about six days, called again, again the run-around,” said the mother, who has five kids currently attending Gateway K-8.

She said she called back a third time, Wednesday afternoon, and a school employee told her, “My kids come to the school, and they’re not coming to school that day.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said over 1,000 parents were notified of the incident via phone call.

“I haven’t received such message, and neither has my husband,” said the mother, who said her kids will be staying home on Friday.

Alma Aguilar, whose granddaughter attend Gateway K-8, received the district’s message on her phone but wanted more details about what the threat actually said.

“Now I wish the school had been that specific in their message so that we, as parents, would make a choice,” said Aguilar. “I’m not sending my granddaughter to school tomorrow.”

The school will maintain its regular schedule, Friday, and there will be added security.

