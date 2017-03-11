Thousands take part in Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - MIAMI (WSVN) — It was all about having fun with friends, as thousands of people laced up their sneakers for the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Downtown Miami, Saturday.

The nonprofit organization invited families out for a day of fun at Museum Park, with proceeds benefiting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Alexis Greenberg, who has been involved with Best Buddies for over 10 years and is a top fundraiser, said the event brings joy to her life. “Being in Best Buddies means having a lot of friends and being happy, and there’s a lot of happiness around here,” she said.

One of the foundation’s main objectives is to find jobs for those with special needs, and participants said it’s a process that benefits everyone involved.

Among those who showed up at the walk was Sylvia Berkshire of Royal Media Partners, the exclusive on-board media partner of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. She raised $9,000 for the nonprofit.

Shout out WSVN-TV family @BestBuddies Florida #FriendshipWalk grt morning grt cause. Tks @cstevenson7 for putting it together 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/rmuf3b74jq — Belkys Nerey (@belkysnerey) March 11, 2017

Several familiar faces from the 7News team were also in attendance, including anchor Craig Stevens, who emceed the program.

Anthony Shriver, Best Buddies’ founder and chairman, said South Florida’s support is second to none. “We raise more money here in South Florida than anywhere in the world,” he said, “and we’re in 52 countries around the world, and we raise more money here. More people employed, more schools involved. South Florida is an example for the rest of the nation.”

Once the walk began, participants strolled along Biscayne Bay by the American Airlines Arena alongside 7’s Belkys Nerey and Lynn Martinez.

Along with fun and laughter, the event raised more $500,000 to train and employ those with special needs. “That’s part of being a human being, is to feel like you belong and you have value, and I think employment in so many ways is that,” said Shriver.

