Thousands take part in AIDS Walk Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands gathered on South Beach for AIDS Walk Miami, Sunday morning.

The fundraiser invited families out for a 5K walk that raised money for South Florida HIV/AIDS foundations.

There were booths set up to provide information and resources for those affected by the virus.

Organizers said the event is South Florida’s largest annual HIV/AIDS awareness fundraiser.

