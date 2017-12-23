Thousands pick up pigs for Noche Buena in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is getting ready to celebrate Noche Buena, and residents lined up early to get pigs for their holiday roasts.

Mary’s Ranch in Hialeah opened at 7 a.m., Saturday, but people were waiting in line as early as 3 a.m.

One family talked about their Noche Buena tradition.

“Well this has been going on for quite some time now,” said one man. “We come out here and stand in line and pick up our pig, we choose it, and then we just go home and just have a good time marinating it and getting it ready for the 24th.”

The man described his family’s recipe. “We use sour orange, garlic chunks, put it all in a blender, cumin, and then we just lay it out, salt it off front and bottom and the back and we just salt it down, and then we just take the seasoning and put it right into the meat all around and just cover it up with aluminum foil and leave it overnight,” he said.

An 11-year-old boy said he already knows the process and could probably cook the pig all by himself. He said it’s important to him because it’s tradition.

“It’s very important,” said the man. “The pig is the most important part of Noche Buena for Hispanics.”

