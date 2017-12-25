COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Thousands of tropical Santas traded in their sleighs for some gnarly waves this Christmas.

It all started as a holiday tradition for one Cocoa Beach family, but word spread, and soon thousands were joining in on the fun.

“I love surfing, and the first year I did it the waves were super nice,” said surfing Santa Ethan Deibert. “So that’s just a bonus coming here to catch some nice waves. So I thought it would be tons of fun.”

The surfing St. Nicks are hoping to break a record for the most people surfing on a single wave, and it’s all for a good cause. T-shirt sales at the event are raising money for nonprofit groups like Grind for Life and the Florida Surf Museum.

