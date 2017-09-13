Thousands of residents still without power in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three cracked power poles on Hiatus Road, between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road, continue to leave an entire neighborhood in the dark.

“It’s tough,” said one resident, Yesenia Vega. “We’re not used to this. It’s different. It’s hard.”

Hurricane Irma knocked out electricity to nearly 2 million residents and business owners — all wanting to know when their lights will be turned back on.

“Along the eastern sea board, if you will, the eastern portion of our territory — we expect to be essentially restored for all customers by the end of this coming weekend,” said Florida Power & Light official, Rob Gould.

FPL made billions of dollars in upgrades since hurricane Wilma in 2005. That investment is now being put to the test.

“We just went through the biggest storm we’ve ever seen,” said FPL CEO and President Eric Silagy. “Give us a little time. We’re going to be doing this day in and day out and I know it’s hard. I know it’s difficult, but we’re not going to quit until the job is done.”

7Skyforce HD flew over hundreds of trucks in a staging area at Gulf Stream Park.

From Broward County to Miami-Dade, FPL is working with its partners across the country to make up a workforce of 20,000.

The goal is to restore power to the most people in the shortest amount of time.

“I mean, without the power, all these generators running all day long — it’s a little nerve-wracking,” said another concerned resident, Juan Carlos.

FPL officials want to remind the public to not let anyone come into their home, as posers have been trying to take advantage of residents without power.

If in doubt, FPL workers will always carry personal identification and have FPL logos on their trucks.

