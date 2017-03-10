Thousands of FPL employees participate in home improvement project

MIAMI (WSVN) - A power company’s home improvement project has some homeowners excited and grateful.

New grass, a fresh coat of paint and love went into these Thursday morning renovations in Miami. However, these were not your average workers, and this was not a traditional construction site.

“We’re working in our community,” said Florida Power and Light employee Irene White. “This neighborhood needs some help.”

About 1,600 FPL employees across Florida participated in the Power to Care week, is set to give back to the community. “When you think about Florida Power and Light, you think, ‘Oh Lord, another bill,'” said community member Yvette Grant-Barns.

Grant-Barns and her 94-year-old mother said this project is bringing life back to a home which is decades old. “This is my mother’s house,” said Grant-Barns. “My mother’s lived here for over 50 years and it’s important to see FPL come into the community.”

“I think they’re sending to the community that it’s good to volunteer,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Audrey Edmonson. “That we do have companies out there who actually put fourth time and give their time to get back to the community.”

More than 30 projects this week aim to improve communities across the state. The program began nine years ago, and there’s no sign of it slowing down in 2017.

“You let them pick out the paint colors they would like and what kind of sod,” said White. “It’s really a project where we work with the homeowner, the county and the employees.”

For Grant-Barns and her mother, it’s a much needed help. “This is the house I grew up in,” said Grant-Barns. “It’s good to see it coming back — the yard and everything — back to what I remember. The little girl playing in the yard and things like that.”

