Thousands of Broward residents unable to make, receive calls — including to 911

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of Broward County residents post-Irma will be unable to receive incoming or make outgoing landline calls, which unfortunately includes calling 911.

According to a recent advisory notice on Tuesday, Broward residents living in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and U.S. 441 will be affected by down landlines. This includes an estimated amount of 46,120 landline telephone customers.

The following telephone exchanges are not in operation, officials said:

754-322-XXXX

754-323-XXXX

954-484-XXXX

954-485-XXXX

954-486-XXXX

954-497-XXXX

954-535-XXXX

954-625-XXXX

954-676-XXXX

954-677-XXXX

954-714-XXXX

954-717-XXXX

954-730-XXXX

954-733-XXXX

954-739-XXXX

954-735-XXXX

954-777-XXXX

954-809-XXXX

On Monday, officials announced that Broward residents living in Pompano Beach — about 234 landline telephone customers — with the exchange 954-960-XXXX have also been unable to make calls or receive them, including to 911.

