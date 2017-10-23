Thousands of athletes gather in Miami for Ironman race

MIAMI (WSVN) - Athletes from around the world came together in South Florida, for the ultimate test of endurance.

Ironman Miami kicked off from Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, over the weekend.

More than 3,500 people came out to compete in the triathlon.

Officials said hosting events like the Ironman are important because of the message they send.

“All these international events are great and important to our city, because it promotes active living,” said City of Miami Commissioner Frank Caroll. “It makes sure people are fit, go out, workout, swim, ride bike, run.”

The Ironman triathlon consists of a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run.

