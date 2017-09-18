Thirsty deer found in Florida Keys after Irma

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — In the wake of Hurricane Irma, humans weren’t the only ones happy to see aid arrive.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials came across a thirsty Key deer in Big Pine Key.

Cellphone video showed the friendly animal slurping water right out of the bottle held by a BSFR lieutenant.

Officials said they found the buck sleeping in a badly damaged house when it came right up to them.

