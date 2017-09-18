Thirsty deer found in Florida Keys after Irma

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — In the wake of Hurricane Irma, humans weren’t the only ones happy to see aid arrive.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials came across a thirsty Key deer in Big Pine Key.

It IS @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue Lt. Nick Johnson with the thirsty buck. Found in a totaled house in Big Pine Key, came right up to him pic.twitter.com/A2SY58xKxD — MPIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) September 18, 2017

Cellphone video showed the friendly animal slurping water right out of the bottle held by a BSFR lieutenant.

Officials said they found the buck sleeping in a badly damaged house when it came right up to them.

#Update there's more to the story of the thirsty buck – it was Lt. Nick Johnson giving the H20, Chief Williamson took the📸#keysrecovery pic.twitter.com/1YDpJ2kBdj — MPIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) September 18, 2017

