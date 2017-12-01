Thirsty crook crashes into SW Miami-Dade liquor store

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who crashed into a liquor store to get his hands on bottles of alcohol.

Surveillance video captured the scene as the crook used his car to bust through the storefront at Tropical Park Liquors in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Once he’s inside, he grabbed bottles of liquor and lottery tickets.

This happened near Southwest 79th Avenue and 40th Street on Tuesday, but police said he’s done this before with four other businesses in the past week.

Police said the same crook hit a Publix liquor store on West Flagler Street twice as well as a Pinero Groceries.

If you recognize him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

