Thieves use stolen credit cards at several South Florida stores

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a couple of crooks who made some illegal purchases throughout South Florida.

Cameras rolled as, police said, two men used stolen credit cards at a West Palm Beach mall, Oct. 14.

The suspected crooks are also accused of using the cards a few weeks later to buy items at two different Target locations in Sunrise and Coral Springs.

The subjects visited the location along the 12000 block of Sunrise Boulevard, in Sunrise, Oct. 30. They went to the location at 9600 Westview Drive, in Coral Springs, Nov. 3.

If you have any information on these men’s whereabouts, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

