Thieves target Hondas for expensive airbags in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are working to deflate an airbag theft trend that’s been on the rise across South Florida.

Two vehicles were hit on the 3400 block of Northwest Second Terrace Monday, at around 1 a.m., and surveillance cameras captured the robbery.

A car could be seen on surveillance pulling up to a house in a light-colored car. Three people exited the vehicle, and in less than a minute, they broke into the parked Honda CRV and took its airbag.

Officials said that Honda airbag thefts have become a big problem throughout the country.

“I mean, I’m angry in a way because I lead a modest life,” said victim Alina Perez. “I work hard for what I have and just to have someone come in, who doesn’t care about anybody else’s personal belongings, it’s very infuriating, and it’s very sad at the same time.”

Perez told 7News that she was not aware that this kind of theft is now a trend but hopes by telling her story, she can help spread awareness.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

