Thieves steal personal watercraft from Southwest Ranches home

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as two thieves walked up to the side of a Southwest Ranches home and took a pair of personal watercraft.

The video begins with shots of Angel Diaz’s two Wave Runners securely stationed outside of his home. The watercraft were purchased less than six months ago.

“Go out to the sandbar, hang out by the beach,” said Alex Arguello, Diaz’s cousin. “We’ve taken them out with the boat together. We have a couple friends with boats.”

But, early Tuesday morning, two subjects decided to take the watercraft as their own. The pair were even able to get past the anti-theft boot and a security trailer.

“It started at 3:05, and they left the premises around 3:21,” Arguello said.

Arguello is housesitting for his cousin and was the one who discovered the missing watercraft about an hour after the subjects left.

“I don’t think it was a random act at all,” Arguello said. “I think they did their homework, and honestly, they did their homework well enough.”

The family is offering a cash reward for help in bringing the subjects to justice.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

