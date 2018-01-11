Thieves steal more than $6k worth of lawn equipment from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras rolled as a pair of crooks stole more than $6,000 worth of lawn equipment owned by the City of Oakland Park.

The thieves were caught on surveillance video, Nov. 27, as they cut through a fence and took off with chain saws, pole saws, leaf blowers and weed trimmers.

The burglars left in a pickup truck from Northeast Fifth Avenue and 38th Street.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

