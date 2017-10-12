Thieves steal construction equipment from Pinecrest church

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The two men loaded the piece of construction equipment onto a flatbed and drove away from the Kendall United Methodist Church along Southwest 76th Avenue and 104th Street, Sunday.

The church had been using it to help with post-Irma cleanup.

“A lot of people put in some time and volunteered and donated to buy it, and then for it to be stolen right in the middle of the day on Sunday,” Pastor Ruben Velasco. “It’s just one less thing that we can do for the community. We’re a church that cares about our community.”

The backhoe is a yellow John Deere 410D.

If you spot the piece of equipment or know anything about this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.